Giants use 7 pitchers to shut out Dodgers

Tyler Beede emerged from some recent struggles to throw five scoreless innings, and Kevin Pillar's RBI ground out was all the offense the visiting San Francisco Giants needed in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The Dodgers were shut out for just the fifth time this season and for the first time since May 18 against the Cincinnati Reds. Their magic number for clinching their seventh consecutive National League West title remained at four for the second consecutive day.

The Giants wasted little time in taking their 1-0 lead, loading the bases four batters into the game against Dodgers rookie starter Tony Gonsolin. Pillar then hit a slow roller to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, scoring Mike Yastrzemski, who opened with a single. Gonsolin, who is trying to prove himself for a spot on the playoff roster, settled down after the first inning, giving up just the one run on two hits over four innings, but he allowed four walks while striking out five.

Beede finally found some success, giving up four hits with three walks and five strikeouts in his first scoreless outing since July 19 against the New York Mets. Beede entered the game 0-6 with a 7.05 ERA over his previous eight starts, with the Giants losing all eight of those games. The Dodgers loaded the bases twice against Beede in his five innings, but he struck out Gonsolin to end a threat in the second inning and got Cody Bellinger to fly out to left in the fifth.

Six Giants relievers helped finish off the shutout without giving up a hit over the final four innings. Right-hander Jandel Gustave pitched the ninth inning for his first career save. Sunday will be the Dodgers' final home game against the Giants this season. Los Angeles holds a slim 8-7 season-series lead against its rival.

Their next chance at clinching the NL West will come next week in an interleague series at Baltimore.

