Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nurmagomedov makes Poirier tap to unify UFC lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov unified the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title with a third-round submission win over interim champion Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Dagestan native escaped a guillotine choke to take Poirier's back before shifting his position and sinking into a rear naked choke. Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier to notch fourth Brickyard win

It was more of the same for Kyle Busch in Saturday's Indiana 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Ind., but "more of the same" was anything but easy. Busch held off Justin Allgaier by .132 seconds during a five-lap run to the finish at the 2.5-mile track, but only after a hard crash that took out frontrunners Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick with seven laps left. Twins RHP Pineda receives 60-game ban from MLB

Minnesota Twins right-hander Michael Pineda received a 60-game suspension without pay for violating the league's drug policy, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Per The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, Pineda tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide, which is a violation of the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Murray, Mattek-Sands retain U.S. Open mixed doubles crown

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating Taiwan's Chan Hao-Ching and New Zealand's Michael Venus in straight sets under sunny skies at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win burnished Murray's reputation as one of the world's leading doubles exponents, as the Briton enjoyed his third consecutive mixed doubles triumph at Flushing Meadows. Andreescu embraces spotlight with U.S. Open triumph

So new is Bianca Andreescu to the Grand Slam stage that after beating Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open on Saturday, a tournament official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front. The moment marked the end of a remarkable run for the 19-year-old Canadian, who a year ago had failed to qualify for the tournament but has gone on to become the sport's brightest young star. MLB roundup: Yelich joins 40-30 club, Brewers top Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a walk-off double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a 3-2 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Yelich laced an opposite-field line drive that bounced on one hop off the wall in left field to score Tyler Austin from first base. It capped a terrific night for Yelich, who finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, three walks and three stolen bases. He now has 30 stolen bases, making him the 10th player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season. Cubs' Baez out with thumb fracture

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez sustained a hairline fracture in his left thumb, the team announced Saturday. The prognosis for Baez was not immediately clear after an MRI revealed the break. The Cubs said Baez will see a specialist Monday to determine a treatment plan and timeline for his return. Athletics: Amputee Leeper to miss worlds over eligibility issue

American double amputee Blake Leeper will not be eligible to compete in this month's world championships while an advisory group determines his eligibility, the IAAF, athletics' governing body, said on Saturday. Leeper, who was born without legs below the knees, finished fifth in the 400 meters at the U.S. championships in July which normally would have qualified him for the Americans' world championships 4 x 400m relay squad. Williams legacy assured even if number 24 remains out of reach

Already regarded as the greatest women's player ever to pick up a tennis racquet, Serena Williams's legacy is already assured but the record equaling 24th Grand Slam that would help build statistical proof remains frustratingly out of reach. Twenty years ago a 17-year-old Williams walked away from the U.S. Open with what would be the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles. On Saturday she had the chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time record but instead it was Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu grabbing the trophy with a 6-3 7-5 win. Report: WR Brown joins Patriots after Raiders release

Wide receiver Antonio Brown agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots on Saturday just hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reported. Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Agent Drew Rosenhaus reportedly confirmed the agreement between his client and New England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)