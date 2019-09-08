The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 5 of fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-BOX-WORLD-PREVIEW

No Olympic berths but Indian boxers aim to better medal colour and haul at world championships Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 8 (PTI) The coveted Olympic berths are no

longer at stake but Indian boxers will not be short on motivation when they step inside the ring to better a record which states four medals from 20 editions, in the men's World Championships here from Monday.

SPO-SHOOT-ABHISHEK Need mental stability of different level for Olympic medal: Abhishek

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Sept 8 (PTI) He might have clinched his second World Cup gold last week but Indian shooter Abhishek Verma says he will have to achieve a "mental stability of a different level" to claim an Olympic medal.

SPO-NABI-RETIRMENT

Mohammad Nabi to retire from Test cricket after Bangladesh match Chittagong, Sep 8 (PTI) Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has announced his decision to retire from Test cricket after the ongoing one-off match against Bangladesh.

SPO-KARTHIK-APOLOGY

Karthik tenders unconditional apology after violating BCCI clause By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) India discard Dinesh Karthik has tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's Central clause by watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room.

SPO-IND-A Focus on youngsters as India 'A' take on South Africa 'A' in unofficial Tests

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) The in-form Shubman Gill will renew his quest for selection into the senior team when India 'A' take on South Africa 'A' in the first unofficial Test beginning here from Monday.

SPO-ICC-BRATHWAITE Brathwaite reported for suspect bowling action

Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston that ended last Monday.

SPO-MANASI Making of World Champion: How meeting Gopichand shaped Manasi Joshi's gold

BY Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Sep 8 (PTI) A "chance meeting" with Pullela Gopichand near an auditorium lift was enough for Manasi Joshi to convince the national coach of her burning desire to become a world champion. And rest as they say was history.

SPO-SWIM-KHADE

Couple goals: Like Virdhawal, wife Rujuta eyeing national record By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) After splashing their way to becoming the fastest swimming couple of the country, the husband-wife duo of Virdhawal and Rujuta Khade's next goal is to be national record holders of the 50m freestyle event.

SPO-SINDHU Foreign coach's changes helped improve my game: Sindhu

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu on Sunday said that working on the changes suggested by India's foreign badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun helped her a lot.

SPO-FOOT-TRAINING-POLAND 12 young footballers to train in Warsaw under Indo-Polish exchange programme

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Twelve under-19 players from Delhi will be sent to Poland capital Warsaw for a 15-day football training stint this month on Indo-Polish Sports Culture Council's sponsorship.

SPO-DAVIS-FORMAT Indian Davis Cup challenge becomes tougher as ITF replaces Groups I and II with World Groups

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) In yet another modification in the Davis Cup format, the world governing body ITF has abolished the Group I and II at the regional level competition, making India's road to the Qualifiers even tougher. PTI APA

