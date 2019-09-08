Sports News Summary: Golf: England's Casey seals one-shot win at European Open

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: England's Casey seals the one-shot win at European Open

England's Paul Casey produced a bogey-free final round of six-under-par 66 to win the European Open by one stroke in Hamburg on Sunday. World number 17 Casey edged past overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre with three birdies on the back nine to finish 14-under for the tournament at the Green Eagle Golf Course. Browns memorialize QB Graham with a statue

Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium. The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday. Murray, Mattek-Sands retain U.S. Open mixed doubles crown

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating Taiwan's Chan Hao-Ching and New Zealand's Michael Venus in straight sets under sunny skies at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The win burnished Murray's reputation as one of the world's leading doubles exponents, as the Briton enjoyed his third consecutive mixed doubles triumph at Flushing Meadows. Andreescu embraces spotlight with U.S. Open triumph

So new is Bianca Andreescu to the Grand Slam stage that after beating Serena Williams to win the U.S. Open on Saturday, a tournament official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front. The moment marked the end of a remarkable run for the 19-year-old Canadian, who a year ago had failed to qualify for the tournament but has gone on to become the sport's brightest young star. Report: Vikings WR Diggs expected to play versus Falcons

Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play despite being listed as questionable for the club's season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday's practice before being a limited participant in the next two days. MLB roundup: Yelich joins 40-30 club, Brewers top Cubs

Christian Yelich hit a walk-off double with two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a 3-2 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Yelich laced an opposite-field line drive that bounced on one hop off the wall in left field to score Tyler Austin from first base. It capped a terrific night for Yelich, who finished 2-for-2 with an RBI, three walks and three stolen bases. He now has 30 stolen bases, making him the 10th player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 30 stolen bases in the same season. Washington RB Peterson a healthy scratch versus Eagles

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career for Sunday's opener at the Philadelphia Eagles. Several of the team's veteran players were unhappy with the decision, according to an NFL Network report. Spain brush aside Serbia, Argentina thump Poland

Spain secured their fifth successive win of the World Cup with an impressive 81-69 defeat of Serbia and Argentina matched them with a 91-65 rout of Poland on Sunday. All four sides had booked their quarter-final spots with a match to spare and the results mean that Spain will face Poland and Serbia lock horns with Argentina for places in the semi-finals. Astros' Springer to return from a concussion

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing three games because of a concussion. The All-Star is slated to lead off and play right field against the Seattle Mariners. Williams legacy assured even if number 24 remains out of reach

Already regarded as the greatest women's player ever to pick up a tennis racquet, Serena Williams's legacy is already assured but the record-equaling 24th Grand Slam that would help build statistical proof remains frustratingly out of reach. Twenty years ago a 17-year-old Williams walked away from the U.S. Open with what would be the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles. On Saturday she had the chance to equal Margaret Court's all-time record but instead it was Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu grabbing the trophy with a 6-3 7-5 win.

