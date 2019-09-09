International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury

Reuters
Updated: 09-09-2019 04:04 IST
49ers lose RB Coleman to ankle injury

The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. Image Credit: Wikimedia

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman will not return to Sunday's Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering an ankle injury, the team said in a statement. Coleman sustained the injury during the first half. He finished with six carries for 23 yards.

The 49ers acquired Coleman as a free agent this offseason from the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $10 million contract with San Francisco after he rushed for a career-high 800 yards and four touchdowns last season as Atlanta's starter. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert handled the rushing load for San Francisco in Coleman's absence.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019