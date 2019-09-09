Cubs SS Russell evaluated for concussion-like symptoms

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has a nasal bruise and is under evaluation for concussion-like symptoms after being hit in the face by a pitch Sunday afternoon. Russell initially remained in the game after being attended to by the team's medical staff. He stole second base and came around to score in the top of the third inning, but he was replaced on defense in the bottom of the frame.

The Cubs already are shorthanded at shortstop after learning Saturday that Javier Baez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb. Baez could miss the rest of the regular season because of the injury. Russell, 25, is hitting .227 with nine homers and 23 RBIs in 76 games this season.

--Field Level Media

