Reuters
Updated: 09-09-2019 04:50 IST
Bengals RB Mixon exits with ankle injury

Mixon, the AFC's leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon injured his left ankle in Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The team said he was questionable to return after he limped off the field early in the third quarter.

Mixon, the AFC's leading rusher last season with 1,168 yards, finished with six carries for 10 yards and two catches for 7 yards. Backup Giovani Bernard took over following Mixon's departure.

COUNTRY : United States
