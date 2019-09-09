Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Harvick wins at Brickyard to surge into Playoffs

If momentum means a bunch in auto racing, then Kevin Harvick will enter the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Playoffs with a good shot of racking up a second series championship. Harvick won one of Cup's biggies on Sunday, and he did it rather handily. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led a race-best 119 laps as he rumbled to victory in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Golf: England's Casey seals one-shot win at European Open

England's Paul Casey produced a bogey-free final round of six-under-par 66 to win the European Open by one stroke in Hamburg on Sunday. World number 17 Casey edged past overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre with three birdies on the back nine to finish 14-under for the tournament at the Green Eagle Golf Course. Browns memorialize QB Graham with statue

Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium. The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday. Chiefs WR Hill hospitalized with shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Hill's injury was severe enough for him to be sent to a Jacksonville-area hospital and be treated by the trauma department, the Chiefs said. Rugby: United States opt for extra forward in World Cup squad

The United States have opted to select an extra forward in their 31-man squad for the World Cup in Japan. Announcing the squad on Sunday, coach Gary Gold explained that he had made the decision in the expectation of an attritional World Cup. Jaguars' Jack ejected after throwing punch

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson. It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate. Spain brush aside Serbia, Argentina thump Poland

Spain secured their fifth successive win of the World Cup with an impressive 81-69 defeat of Serbia and Argentina matched them with a 91-65 rout of Poland on Sunday. All four sides had booked their quarter-final spots with a match to spare and the results mean that Spain will face Poland and Serbia lock horns with Argentina for places in the semi-finals. Mertens and Sabalenka win first Grand Slam title at U.S. Open

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won their first career Grand Slam title with a hard-fought 7-5 7-5 win over Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open doubles final on Sunday. The match ended in dramatic fashion when both Mertens and Sabalenka were drawn into the net and Barty sent a lob over both their heads. Astros' Springer to return from concussion

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing three games because of a concussion. The All-Star is slated to lead off and play right field against the Seattle Mariners. Reports: Browns' Mayfield has bruised wrist, not serious

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right wrist after Sunday's loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans but was diagnosed with only a bruise, according to multiple reports. Mayfield was seen with a soft wrap on his throwing hand after the game, with his wrist and thumb taped, but the X-ray was deemed precautionary. He is not expected to miss any time.

