Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot

Reuters
Updated: 09-09-2019 06:08 IST
Report: Falcons rookie Lindstrom may have broken foot

Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus. Image Credit: Flickr

The Atlanta Falcons fear first-round offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom fractured his foot in Sunday's season-opening loss at the Minnesota Vikings, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported. Lindstrom, the 14th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Boston College, started at right guard in his NFL debut.

He will have further tests Monday and the Falcons are "holding out hope," per the report. Lindstrom, 22, signed a four-year, $14.7 million rookie contract that included an $8.7 million signing bonus.

