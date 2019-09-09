Prescott tosses 4 TDs as Cowboys crush Giants

Dak Prescott tied a career-high with four touchdown passes and threw for 405 yards as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to a season-opening 35-17 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes and produced his second career 400-yard game. Prescott finished 50 yards shy of his career-high set against Philadelphia last season.

Prescott also set a Cowboys passing yardage record for a season opener, breaking the mark held by Troy Aikman. Aikman threw for 362 yards in the 1999 season opener against Washington. Prescott threw touchdowns to tight ends Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten and then connected with Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the other Dallas touchdown on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter. Michael Gallup finished with seven catches for a career-best 158 yards while Cooper totaled six catches for 106 yards. It marked the first time since Nov. 8, 2015, against Philadelphia that Dallas had two receivers get at least 100 yards.

Elliott carried 13 times for 53 yards after signing a contract extension earlier this week. Eli Manning began his 16th season by completing 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, but the Giants lost a season opener for the eighth time in nine seasons.

Saquon Barkley gained 120 yards on 11 carries and tight end Evan Engram led the Giants with 116 receiving yards. Engram scored New York's first touchdown and Wayne Gallman also had a touchdown in the third quarter for the final points of the game.

Rookie Daniel Jones played New York's final possession and completed three of four passes before losing a fumble. Barkley had a 59-yard run on New York's opening drive which ended with Engram's 1-yard score with 9:27 remaining but it was all Dallas thereafter.

Dallas tied the game with 3:19 remaining in the first when Jarwin was wide open for a 28-yard strike and took the lead with 10:19 left in the second when Witten scored his 16th career TD against the Giants on a 4-yard strike. Cooper made it 21-7 on a 21-yard catch down the left side just before halftime and Dallas added its final two touchdowns in the third quarter.

