England names unchanged squad for fifth Ashes Test

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named an unchanged 13-member squad for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Despite facing a defeat in the fourth Ashes Test by 185 runs against Australia and losing the Ashes urn, England backed their players and did not make any change in the team for the final Test.

England squad for fifth Ashes Test: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.England will face Australia in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval from September 12. (ANI)

