Application process for membership of ICA begins

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the commencement of the membership application process for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), the official players' association for male and female ex-cricketers in India. All the retired male and female international and domestic cricketers who have played a certain number of first-class matches are eligible to apply for ICA membership. The individuals wishing to participate in the 2019 ICA elections may apply for ICA membership on or before September 21.

The elections will be held under the supervision of the Electoral Officer, BCCI and the first elections will take place on October 11. The members of the ICA will elect the ICA board and representatives to the BCCI and the BCCI Member Association governance bodies. Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Steering Committee, GK Pillai said that the ICA is a monumental step towards protecting the interests of cricketers in India.

"The ICA is a monumental step towards protecting and advancing the interests of cricketers in India. The body will not only benefit former cricketers in the form of welfare measures but will also provide an avenue for cricketers to participate in the governance of cricket at both the BCCI and member association level," BCCI's official website quoted Pillai as saying. "What is particularly noteworthy is that the ICA gives a voice to both male and female as well as international and domestic ex-cricketers. We hope that retired cricketers take advantage of this opportunity and apply for membership to the ICA and help the ICA in becoming a substantial voice in the governance of cricket in India," he added. (ANI)

