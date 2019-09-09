Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships. The team consists of 16 men and nine women, for the championship, which will take place in Doha, Qatar.

AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla said they have invested a lot in the 400m runners and they are prepared to deliver the best. "We have invested a lot of time in the 400m runners, getting them to train under renowned coach Galina Bukharina. We believe that the squad has been well prepared to deliver the best results on the World stage," AFI's website quoted Sumariwalla as saying.

Men -- Jabir MP (400m Hurdles), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase), KT Irfan and Devender Singh (20km Race Walk), Gopi T (Marathon),Sreeshankar M (Long Jump), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Alex Antony, Amoj Jacob, KS Jeevan, Dharun Ayyasamy and Harsh Kumar (4x400m Men's & MixedRelay). Women -- PU Chitra (1500m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Hima Das, Vismaya VK, Poovamma MR, Jisna Mathew, Revathi V, Subha Venkatsan, Vithya R (4x400m Women & Mixed Relay).

The championship, commencing on September 27, will conclude on October 6. (ANI)

