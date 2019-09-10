Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) headed to injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess sustained a broken collarbone in the team's 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Frank Reich announced on Monday. Reich told reporters that Funchess will be headed to injured reserve, but there is a chance that the wideout can return this season.

Funchess, 25, caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured in the fourth quarter. Funchess signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.

The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind T.Y. Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver. Indianapolis' wide receiver depth beyond Hilton consists of Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal.

