Cubs promote top prospect SS Hoerner from Double-A

The Chicago Cubs have promoted top prospect Nico Hoerner from Double-A Tennessee to fill their hole at shortstop, the team announced Monday. Chicago's first-round draft pick in 2018 (24th overall) out of Stanford, Hoerner hit .284 with 16 doubles, 22 RBIs and 37 runs in 70 games at Double-A this season.

The Cubs' No. 1-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline is making the leap due to injuries to both Javier Baez (fractured left thumb) and Addison Russell (possible concussion). Hoerner is the first player from the 2018 draft class to reach the big leagues.

Baez went to see a hand specialist in Chicago on Monday, and has a hairline fracture of left thumb, but no UCL damage, the team reported. Russell was hit by a pitch Sunday and is still being evaluated.

