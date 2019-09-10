Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to seize opportunity given at Roma

Roma's new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is aiming to seize the opportunity he has been offered at the club. Mkhitaryan has made a move from Arsenal to Roma on a one-year loan.

"Now I am in Rome and I focus on them. This is not a step backward as a great football is played here. I wanted to change the scenery and for me, it is an opportunity to be seized," Goal.com quoted Mkhitaryan as saying. Mkhitaryan said he will never give up and is not afraid of pressure.

"I will never give up and I will fight to the end. I'm not afraid of pressure. I'm used to it having already played with great teams. I know that the slightest mistake is criticised while good performance is exalted. If you agree to play soccer you must be ready to face criticism," he said. (ANI)

