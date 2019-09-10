International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to seize opportunity given at Roma

Roma's new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is aiming to seize the opportunity he has been offered at the club.

ANI Leeds
Updated: 10-09-2019 19:15 IST
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to seize opportunity given at Roma

Roma’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan . Image Credit: ANI

Roma's new arrival Henrikh Mkhitaryan is aiming to seize the opportunity he has been offered at the club. Mkhitaryan has made a move from Arsenal to Roma on a one-year loan.

"Now I am in Rome and I focus on them. This is not a step backward as a great football is played here. I wanted to change the scenery and for me, it is an opportunity to be seized," Goal.com quoted Mkhitaryan as saying. Mkhitaryan said he will never give up and is not afraid of pressure.

"I will never give up and I will fight to the end. I'm not afraid of pressure. I'm used to it having already played with great teams. I know that the slightest mistake is criticised while good performance is exalted. If you agree to play soccer you must be ready to face criticism," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: El Paso shooting suspect says AK-style gun came from Romania

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Roma Arsenal teams Rome
COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019