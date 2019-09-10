REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FINALS-BARTY/ Barty first to qualify for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number one Ash Barty has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA Tour has said. GOLF-SOLHEIM-LEWIS/

Lewis pulls out of U.S. Solheim Cup team with back injury Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the U.S. Solheim Cup team with a back injury and will be replaced by Ally McDonald, captain Juli Inkster said on Tuesday.

TENNIS-USOPEN-ANDREESCU/ Andreescu 'not done yet' after Grand Slam breakthrough

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, who upstaged tennis great Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final to win her maiden Grand Slam title, said she was not done yet during a whirlwind media tour on Monday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-EURO-FRA-AND/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Andorra We will wrap up all Euro 2020 qualifying Group H action.

10 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ENG-KVX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England v Kosovo England play Kosovo in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium. We will round up the rest of the group action.

10 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-LTU-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Lithuania v Portugal Lithuania play Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap up the action from the Luxemburg v Serbia game in the same group.

10 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ARG-MEX/REPORT

Soccer - Argentina take on Mexico in a friendly in San Antonio Argentina take on Mexico in a friendly in San Antonio

11 Sep 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-PER/REPORT

Soccer - Brazil take on Peru in a friendly in Los Angeles Brazil take on Peru in a friendly in Los Angeles

11 Sep 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ZHENGZHOU/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Zhengzhou Open

Action from day three of the Zhengzhou Open, a WTA Premier level tournament 11 Sep

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/

FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa Factbox on the South Africa squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B.

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ERASMUS

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus Profile of South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the World Cup.

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-CAN/

FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Canada Factbox on the Canada squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B.

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/POLLARD

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Handre Pollard Profile of South Africa flyhallf Handre Pollard ahead of the World Cup.

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/HANSEN

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen Profile of New Zealand coach Steve Hansen ahead of the World Cup

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/RETALLICK

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick Profile of New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick ahead of the World Cup

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/

FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand Factbox on the New Zealand squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B.

11 Sep RUGBY UNION-WORLDCUP-NAM/

FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Namibia Factbox on the Namibia squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B.

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ITA/

FACTBOX-Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Italy Factbox on the Italy squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool B.

11 Sep RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand team profile New Zealand has selected a blend of experienced and promising younger players as they look to clinch a third successive World Cup title in a tournament that is expected to be one of the closest yet.

11 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ZAF/ (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - South Africa team profile Profile of South Africa and their prospects ahead of the World Cup.

11 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage five from Birkenhead to Birkenhead 11 Sep

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

The Vuelta an Espana resumes with stage 17, a 219.6km flat stage from Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara. 11 Sep 05:49 ET / 09:49 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH INDONESIA-STUNT RIDER/ (TV)

Hijab but no helmet, Indonesian woman conquers Wall of Death Devi Apriliyani turns heads when the carnival she works with comes to town, as the slight 20-year-old, clad in a hijab headscarf and without a helmet, performs a daring Wall of Death stunt, speeding around a ring on a pink motorcycle to a height of 10 m.

11 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

