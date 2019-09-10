International Development News
Devika Vaidya to lead India A and Emerging Women's team

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 10-09-2019 19:43 IST
All-rounder Devika Vaidya will lead India A team for their tour of Bangladesh followed by Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

In Bangladesh, India will play three unofficial ODIs at Cox's Bazar, followed by three T20 Internationals at Chattogram.

Team for India A tour to Bangladesh and Emerging Women’s Asia Cup: Devika Vaidya (Captain), S Meghana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Tanushree Sarkar, Simarn Dil Bahadur, Nuzhat Parveen, R Kalpana, Manali Dakshini, Kshama Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Minnu Mani, Sushree Dibyadarshini, TP Kanwar, Rashi Kanojia.

COUNTRY : India
