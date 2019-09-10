Enoch Nkwe expresses confidence in South Africa ahead of series against India

Ahead of the first T20I match against India, South Africa's interim team director Enoch Nkwe on Tuesday expressed confidence in his team saying they have 'good enough experience' to compete against the hosts. When asked whether his team is strong enough to deal with India, during the pre-match press conference, Nkwe said: "Absolutely, 100 per cent. We have got a good enough experience and the captain himself has played a lot of cricket in India. We have fresh blood that has come into the squad and that's exciting and we will remain competitive."

The T20 World Cup will be played next year in Australia and Nkwe wants the Proteas to lay good foundation before the premier tournament. "It's the start of a new chapter and the focus for now is the coming series against India. We are looking to lay a good foundation going into the T20 World Cup next year in Australia," he said.

"We still have a lot of games and have about 20 games (before the T20 World Cup) and we will reassess the situation after these three games," Nkwe added. During the press conference, Nkwe was accompanied by skipper Quinton de Kock. The 26-year-old De Kock said they have a lot of new players and he wants them to 'keep competing' irrespective of the results.

"We have got a lot of new players and whether we win or lose, I just want the guys to make sure they keep competing. As long as they are doing it, I am sure we are in good hands," De Kock. The first T20I match between South Africa and India will be played on September 15. (ANI)

