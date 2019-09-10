Unadkat to lead Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare tourney

Seasoned left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare tournament. The SCA's Senior Selection Committee met on Wednesday to select the team for Vijay Hazare tournament, which begins at different venues across the country from September 24.

The association has said that India players Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara would be playing subject to their availablity. Wicket-keeper batsman Sheldon Jackson, who recently took to social media to went out his frustration against the national selectors, has managed to retain his place.

According to a release issued by the SCA, Saurashtra are placed in Elite Group A. Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Sheldon Jackson (WK) Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai (WK) Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Rajdeep Darbar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Hardik Rathod, Jay Chauhan, Himalay Barad and Agnivesh Ayachi.

Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara subject to their availability Stand by: Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Kishan Parmar, Yuvraj Chudasama, Vandit Jivrajani, Vivek Agath..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)