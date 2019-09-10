Report: Redskins RB Guice has meniscus injury

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss up to four weeks with a meniscus injury, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. After missing last season with a torn left ACL, Guice injured his right knee during his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had an MRI on Monday but the recovery timeline remains uncertain. Guice could return as early as the Week 3 Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, per the report. The 2018 second-round pick from LSU rushed 10 times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards in the 32-27 loss at Philadelphia.

Guice, 22, was expected to be a big part of the Redskins' offense this season as they make the transition from 34-year-old veteran Adrian Peterson. Peterson, the team's leading rusher with 1,042 yards in 2018, was a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career in Week 1. Backup Chris Thompson had three carries for 10 yards and added a team-high seven catches for 68 yards against the Eagles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)