Blue Jays hand Red Sox fourth consecutive loss

Ken Giles retired Rafael Devers with two on in the ninth inning to seal the Blue Jays' 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, snapping Toronto's season-high, seven-game losing streak. Giles converted his 19th save in 20 chances, but it was hardly easy. He needed to 29 pitches to cap a night in which six Toronto relievers combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Blue Jays retired 11 consecutive batters until pinch hitter Brock Holt collected a one-out single off Giles. Pinch-runner Gorkys Hernandez stole second, and Mookie Betts drew a two-out walk. Giles fell behind in the count 2-0 to Devers before getting back-to-back strikes. After a foul ball on the fifth pitch, Devers flied out harmlessly to center field.

The Blue Jays (56-89) scored all of their runs on homers by Cavan Biggio, Reese McGuire and Rowdy Tellez. Tellez gave Toronto a 4-3 lead in the fifth when he connected for a two-run shot. It was his 18th homer of the year and fourth since returning from the minors on Aug. 13. The burly first baseman slugged a 1-1 fastball over the right-field fence off Josh Taylor (1-2).

The Red Sox (76-69) lost their fourth straight and fell to 3-7 in their past 10 games. Betts homered on the game's first pitch and reached for the 24th straight game by hitting his 20th career leadoff homer. J.D. Martinez hit a game-tying double in the fifth, and Andrew Benintendi's RBI single gave the Red Sox a short-lived 3-2 lead later in that frame.

Toronto rookie T.J. Zeuch threw 81 pitches in his first career start and allowed three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out one, walked three and became the 20th different starting pitcher used by Toronto this season. Justin Shafer (2-1) recorded the final out of the fifth and pitched a hitless sixth.

Boston's Nathan Eovaldi allowed three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two in a 93-pitch outing.

