Rain forces BCCI to shift U-23 India-Bangladesh series from Raipur to Lucknow

The BCCI on Wednesday shifted the he Under-23 India-Bangladesh one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow owing to inclement weather conditions at the original venue. The five-match series, due to start on September 19, will now be held at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"The series was originally scheduled to take place in Raipur, but incessant rain has led to a change in the venue," the BCCI said in a statement. India U-23 team:

Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)