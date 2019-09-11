Soccer-Marseille international midfielder Thauvin out until winter break - club

Olympique de Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin will be sidelined until the winter break because of ankle surgery, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The French international picked up an injury almost five months ago and made his return to the first team but cannot perform at his best, OM said in a statement.

"So that he can perform at 100 percent, Florian and Olympique de Marseille have decided he would undergo some minor surgery in the coming days," the club said. Marseille is eighth in Ligue 1 with seven points from four games.

Also Read: At least 25 dead in nightclub attack in Mexico's Coatzacoalcos; many injured

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)