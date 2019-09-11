FIH appoints officials for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday announced the list of officials appointed for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics tournaments. In accordance with the agreed guidelines and processes of FIH, all appointed officials come from the FIH Pro League panels as these are the top-rated officials.

While performance was the primary selection criteria, the officials' committee also looked, as a secondary consideration, at the geographic spread of the officials to ensure that all continents are represented. As a further demonstration of FIH's "Equally Amazing" policy, the technical officials will work across both genders' matches. While on-field umpires will be the same gender as the match, video umpires may be of the other gender as has been successfully implemented during the FIH Pro League this year.

Technical Delegates Men's Competition: Deckenbrock Christian, GermanyWomen's Competition: Standley Tammy, Australia

Umpires Managers De Klerk Marelize, South AfricaHorgan Steve, United States of AmericaSchellekens Philip, NetherlandsWoolley Minka, Australia

Technical Officials Bennett Sarah, ZimbabweBurt Josh, AustraliaCatton Steve, Great BritainChan Alfred, Hong KongChee Lilian, SingaporeDella Mattia Adrian, ArgentinaFuerst Elisabeth, AustriaNazaret Magda, PolandNishizawa Eiichiro, JapanOti-Mensah Frank, GhanaRichardson Reyah, Trinidad and TobagoTomlinson Jackie, New ZealandWarris Rogier, NetherlandZelkin Rene, United States of America

Umpires - Men's Panel Blasch Christian, GermanyGoentgen Benjamin, GermanyGrochal Marcin, PolandKearns Adam, AustraliaLim Hong Zhen, SingaporeMadden Martin, Great BritainMejzlik Jakub, Czech RepublicMontes De Oca German, ArgentinaPrasad Raghu, IndiaShaikh Javed, IndiaTaylor Simon, New ZealandTomlinson David, New ZealandVan BUNGE Coen, NetherlandsWright Peter, South Africa

Umpires - Women's Panel Church Amber, New ZealandDe La Fuente Carolina, ArgentinaDelforge Laurine, BelgiumGiddens Maggie, United States of AmericaHudson Kelly, New ZealandJoubert Michelle, South AfricaLiu Xiaoying, ChinaMcclean Ayanna, Trinidad and TobagoMeister Michelle, GermanyNeumann Aleisha, AustraliaPresenqui Irene, ArgentinaRostron Annelize, South AfricaWilson Sarah, Great BritainYamada Emi, Japan

Medical OfficersGordon Leigh, South AfricaNayak Bibhu, IndiaRolle Udo, Germany The 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in Japan's capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year. (ANI)

