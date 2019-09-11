International Development News
Valencia CF dismisses coach Marcelino Garcia Toral

Valencia CF on Wednesday dismissed their coach Marcelino Garcia Toral.

ANI Valencia
Updated: 11-09-2019 21:29 IST
Valencia CF logo . Image Credit: ANI

Valencia CF on Wednesday dismissed their coach Marcelino Garcia Toral. "Valencia CF have informed Marcelino Garcia Toral of their decision to relieve him of his duties as first team coach, effective as of this Wednesday," the club said in a statement.

Valencia CF thanked Toral and wished him the best for the future. "The club wish to thank Marcelino for his hard work and dedication during his time as coach, and wish him the best of success for the future," the statement said. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Spain
