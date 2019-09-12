The following are the top/expected stories at 2145 hours:

SPO-IND-SELECTION Test Squad: Rahul under scanner, Rohit likely choice, Easwaran dark horse

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul's poor show with the bat could pave the way for Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian Test XI when the selectors meet here on Thursday to decide the squad for the three-match series against South Africa next month.

SPO-IND A India 'A' inch closer to big win despite rain-hit day three

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) India 'A' edged closer to a resounding victory over South Africa 'A' in the first unofficial Test despite a rain-hit day three in which only 20 overs could be bowled.

SPO-TOPS Mary Kom, Sai Praneeth, Yashaswini Deswal added to TOPS

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The celebrated M C Mary Kom, young shooter Yashaswini Singh Deswal and shuttler Sai Praneeth were among 12 top sportspersons who were included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the government on Wednesday.

SPO-DDCA DDCA set to unveil pavilion stand after Kohli

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is set to unveil a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after India captain Virat Kohli here on Thursday.

SPO-SA-DUSSEN SA vice-captain says players picking brains of IPL regulars de Kock, Miller ahead of first T20I

Dharamsala, Sep 11 (PTI) Vice-captain Rassie van der Dussen on Wednesday said that a new look South African team will be relying a lot on IPL regulars Quinton de Kock and David Miller to put up a competitive performance against formidable India in the T20 series beginning here on Sunday.

SPO-MCA-POLLS Former top bureaucrat turns down offer to conduct MCA polls

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Former Chairman of State Law Commission of Maharashtra DN Choudhari on Wednesday turned down Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) offer to become electoral officer for its upcoming elections.

SPO-CYCLING-IND India tops medal tally in Track Asia Cup cycling

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Ronaldo Laitonjam won his fourth gold of the meet as India picked up three medals on the concluding day to emerge overall champions in the Track Asia Cup cycling competition here on Wednesday

SPO-FOOT-IND-BHUTIA Bhutia hails India's draw against Qatar, says it's a "great achievement"

By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday hailed the Indian football team's performance in the goal-less draw against Asian champions Qatar in the World Cup qualifiers, terming the result as a "great achievement".

SPO-FOOT-GURPREET

Anything is possible in football, says Gurpreet after goalless draw against Qatar Doha, Sep 11 (PTI) Star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh believes anything is possible in football after a gritty India held Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw in a FIFA World Cup Round 2 qualifying match here.

SPO-HOCK-SREEJESH

Expecting a good challenge from Russia in Olympic qualifiers, says Sreejesh Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Wednesday said he is expecting a good challenge from Russia in the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, despite a vast gap between the two sides in world rankings.

SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC

More than happy to get a point against Qatar, says India coach Stimac Doha, Sep 11 (PTI) He is "more than happy" with the solitary point that the Indian football team snatched by drawing against Asian champion Qatar but coach Igor Stimac says he has told the players to stay grounded as they can't afford complacency during FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

SPO-IND-PANT

Pant says aiming for fresh start with South Africa series Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said he is eyeing a fresh start with the upcoming T20 and Test series against South Africa after drawing criticism for a below-par show in the tour of West Indies last month.

SPO-IND-U23

Rain forces BCCI to shift U-23 India-Bangladesh series from Raipur to Lucknow New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The BCCI on Wednesday shifted the he Under-23 India-Bangladesh one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow owing to inclement weather conditions at the original venue.

SPO-SHOOT

Mehuli Ghosh dominates, wins national shooting trials New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Mehuli Ghosh continued her impressive run as she won both the senior and junior women's 10m air rifle title for the second day in a row at the National Shooting Trials (T7) here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOYCOTT

I don't give a toss about criticism of my knighthood: Boycott London, Sep 11 (PTI) His knighthood is being questioned owing to an old domestic violence case in France but the legendary Englishman Geoffrey Boycott says he "doesn't give a toss" as he has been honoured solely for his cricketing success.

SPO-ANAND-INTERVIEW

Anand confident of sealing GCT Finals berth By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) With just two spots up for grabs, Indian chess wizard Viswanathan Anand on Wednesday said he is confident of sealing his berth in the 2019 Grand Chess Tour Finals to be held in London from November 30 to December 10.

