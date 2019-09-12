Jets WR Enunwa (neck) out for season

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining his second serious neck injury in the last three years, coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday. Enunwa, who sat out the entire 2017 season due to an ailing neck, also missed five games in 2018 due to ankle injuries before signing a four-year, $36 million contract extension in December.

The 27-year-old Enunwa had one catch for minus-4 yards in New York's 17-16 season-opening loss to Buffalo on Sunday. The Jets prepared for the loss of Enunwa with Tuesday's trade with New England for Demaryius Thomas, who will join Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in the team's wide receiver ranks.

New York sent its AFC East rival a sixth-round pick in exchange for Thomas, who will be reunited with Gase. He spent five seasons coaching Thomas with the Denver Broncos, three as his position coach (2010-12) and two as his offensive coordinator (2013-14). Gase told reporters that he expected Thomas to play Monday night against Cleveland (0-1), assuming the 31-year-old passes his physical.

Enunwa has recorded 119 receptions, 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 40 career games since selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Jets filled Enunwa's roster spot by claiming defensive end Jordan Willis off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals.

A third-round pick in 2017 after starring at the NFL Scouting Combine, Willis has just two sacks and seven quarterback hits through 32 career games (two starts). He was waived by Cincinnati on Tuesday.

