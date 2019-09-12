Lewis' homer carries Mariners past Reds

Rookie Kyle Lewis broke up a no-hit bid with a home run for the second consecutive night, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 5-3 interleague victory against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Lewis, who homered in his major league debut off the Reds' Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning Tuesday, hit a three-run shot with one out in the seventh Wednesday against Sonny Gray.

Phillip Ervin homered for the Reds, who have lost four of their past five games. Seattle's Austin Nola was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the seventh, and Kyle Seager walked on a 3-2 pitch. After Omar Narvaez lined out to right field, Lewis hit the next pitch the opposite way to right field, his three-run homer overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

Daniel Vogelbach followed with a ground-ball single into left field, ending Gray's night. Gray (10-7) allowed three runs on two hits in 6 1/3 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (15-11) went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out seven. Seattle reliever Brandon Brennan pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, getting Joey Votto to fly out to left before striking out both Eugenio Suarez and Aristides Aquino swinging.

The Mariners tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth off Kevin Gausman. Mallex Smith led off and reached base on first baseman Votto's catching error, then stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Braden Bishop. Nola lined a run-scoring single to center to make it 4-2, and Seager followed with an RBI double to deep center. Seattle's Anthony Bass entered with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth after Sam Tuivailala walked two surrounding a hit-by-pitch. Bass struck out Curt Casali for the second out, but pinch hitter Derek Dietrich reached on a third-strike wild pitch with a run-scoring. Bass got Votto to ground out to first, earning his fourth save of the season.

The Reds opened the scoring in the third as Jose Peraza and Casali began the frame with back-to-back singles. With one out, Votto hit a run-scoring double to right. Gonzales got out of the jam by catching Suarez looking at a called third strike and getting Aquino to ground out to first base. Ervin made it 2-0 in the fourth by lining a one-out homer to center field, his seventh of the season.

