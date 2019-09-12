MLB tops season HR mark on blast from Orioles' Villar

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar belted a three-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson on Wednesday, the record-breaking 6,106th homer of the major league season. The old single-season mark was set two years ago.

The 2019 total was 21 off the existing record entering the night. A solo shot from Oakland A's shortstop Marcus Semien off Houston Astros rookie right-hander Jose Urquidy tied the mark before Villar's blast. By the end of the night, after 41 homers were hit in 14 games, the new record stood at 6,125.

Already this season, the Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees have surpassed the single-season team mark, which was the 267 homers socked by the 2018 Yankees. Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco hit a two-run shot off Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday for the Twins' 277th long ball of the season. The Yankees, who were rained out Wednesday in Detroit, are at 276 homers.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has set the National League rookie record with 47 homers, a total that also leads the majors. He is closing in on the all-time rookie mark of 52 homers, set by the Yankees' Aaron Judge in 2017

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)