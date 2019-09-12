International Development News
Tennis-Rain washes out Thursday's last-16 matches at Zhengzhou Open

Reuters Zhengzhou
Updated: 12-09-2019 19:41 IST
Rain forced the cancellation of all the scheduled last-16 matches at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Thursday. Despite the organisers' best efforts to dry the court for play to resume, all matches were postponed to Friday with the quarter-finals also scheduled for later in the day.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova, whose match against Slovenia's Polona Hercog was suspended late on Wednesday, will kick off Friday's matches with the score at 6-3 2-5 in her favour while third seed Kiki Bertens faces Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Jelena Ostapenko plays fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka while second seed Elina Svitolina plays Yulia Putintseva. American Alison Riske, who knocked out Angelique Kerber in the first round, takes on home favourite Zheng Saisai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

