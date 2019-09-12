Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son set to contest RCA elections

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav is set to contest Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections, which are likely to be completed by the end of this month. Vaibhav has already marked his entry into Rajasthan's cricket politics after he was elected unopposed as the treasurer of Rajsamand Cricket Association.

To contest RCA elections, a candidate has to be an office bearer in a district cricket association. Recently, the BCCI has revoked RCA's suspension following which its chief C P Joshi has said that the elections of the state body will be completed by September 28.

Vaibhav has been a part of organising committees of the RCA but it will be the first time he will hold a post if he is elected. His entry was initially planned from Jodhpur District Cricket Association. On the other hand, former Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Dudi has also entered into cricket politics. He has recently been elected unopposed as president of Nagaur District Cricket Association.

Vaibhav had fought the Lok Sabha elections from Jodhpur constituency but lost to BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat despite it being considered a stronghold of the Congress.

