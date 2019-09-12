Sharma starts with two-under 70 at KLM Open

India's Shubhankar Sharma shot a hat-trick of birdies on his second nine to card two-under 70 in the first round of the KLM Open here on Thursday. Sharma, playing in Europe for the first time since the 148th Open in July, had six birdies against four bogeys to lie Tied-22nd, even as a lot of golfers were still out on the course.

Other Indian golfers in fray, Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) was Tied-66th and SSP Chawrasia was even par after 13 holes. Meanwhile, Callum Shinkwin had taken the lead with six-under 66 in the opening round.

The 26-year-old is currently 126th in the Race to Dubai Rankings Presented by Rolex and 446th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Shinkwin has made eight cuts from 17 events on the European Tour this season but has not made one since The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July due to illness and a back injury.

South African Haydn Porteous rolled in seven birdies and one bogey to join Shinkwin at the summit after 14 holes, but slid to four-under by the end of the round with bogeys on 16th and 17th. Seven players were tied at five-under including Gavin Green, who made a trademark fast start to finish on five under, with Shinkwin's playing partner Swede Per Langfors and Scot Marc Warren also carding 67 while Spaniard Eduardo De La Riva was at that mark with four holes remaining.

Defending champion Wu Ashun was one of six players at three under par, including two time KLM Open winner and playing partner Joost Luiten who came home in a remarkable 30 after carding his opening front nine in three over.

