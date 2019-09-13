Angels' Ohtani to have season-ending knee surgery

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani will have his second surgery in two MLB seasons as he's set to undergo a season-ending procedure Friday to address a bipartite patella in his left knee. This surgery will have a shorter timetable for recovery than the Tommy John elbow surgery he had after the 2018 season. A full recovery is expected in 8-12 weeks, putting him on track to be healthy for the start of spring training in 2020.

There was no indication of a knee issue for Ohtani, who hit a home run in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians. He batted .286 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 106 games this season, a year after winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award. Ohtani, 25, did make 10 starts on the mound in 2018 but was reduced to a designated-hitter role this season while his elbow was on the mend. He did throw bullpen sessions, mostly in the season's second half, in anticipation of returning to the mound next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)