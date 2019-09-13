Sharma Tied-26th after first round of KLM Open

Shubhankar Sharma was the best of the three Indians in the first round as he carded a two-under 70 that included a hat-trick of birdies at the KLM Open here. Sharma, playing in Europe for the first time since the 148th Open in July, had six birdies against four bogeys and he was Tied-26th on Thursday, while Gaganjeet Bhullar scored even-par 72 and was Tied-65th and SSP Chawrasia had a disappointing 74 to be Tied-100th.

Callum Shinkwin carded a superb six under par 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round. The Englishman, 126th in the Race to Dubai Rankings and 446th in the Official World Golf Rankings, found his form to lead a large chasing pack. The 26-year-old reached the turn in 32 courtesy an eagle, three birdies and one dropped shot before a blemish-free back nine - which included two more birdies to help him to the top of the leaderboard.

Malaysian Gavin Green made a trademark fast start to finish on five under, with Shinkwin's playing partner Swede Per Langfors carding 67 to sit alongside Scot Marc Warren, Dane Nicolai Hojgaard, and Englishmen Chris Paisley, Sam Horsfield and Matthew Southgate at five under. The 2017 Masters Tournament champion Sergio Garcia led a group of eight players one shot further adrift at four under after signing for a bogey-free 68 on a low scoring morning.

Defending champion Wu Ashun was one of ten players at three-under par, including two time KLM Open winner and playing partner Joost Luiten, who came home in a remarkable 30 after carding his opening front nine in three over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)