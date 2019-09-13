FACTBOX-Rugby-World Cup-France

Factbox on the France squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool C: FRANCE

World ranking: 8 Coach: Jacques Brunel (France)

Captain: Guilhem Guirado Squad:

Forwards - Jefferson Poirot, Rabah Slimani, Demba Bamba, Emerick Setiano, Cyril Baille, Guilhem Guirado, Camille Chat, Peato Mauvaka, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Gabrillagues, Arthur Iturria, Bernard Le Roux, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Louis Picamoles, Yacouba Camara, Wenceslas Lauret Backs - Antoine Dupont, Baptiste Serin, Maxime Machenaud, Camille Lopez, Romain Ntamack, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoann Huget, Alivereti Raka, Damian Penaud, Maxime Medard, Thomas Ramos.

WORLD CUP RECORD W - 33, L - 14, D - 1

Tournaments: 8 Last World Cup: Quarter-finals (2015)

Best finish: Runners-up (1987, 1999, 2011) WORLD CUP POOL C FIXTURES

Sept 21 France v Argentina Tokyo Oct 2 France v U.S. Fukuoka

Oct 6 France v Tonga Kumamoto Oct 12 England v France Yokohama

RESULTS IN 2019 Feb 1 France 19-24 Wales

Feb 10 England 44-8 France Feb 23 France 27-10 Scotland

Mar 10 Ireland 26-14 France Mar 16 Italy 14-25 France

Aug 17 France 32-3 Scotland Aug 24 Scotland 17-14 France

Aug 30 France 47-19 Italy

