Neymar could make PSG return Saturday: Tuchel

Paris, Sep 13 (AFP) Neymar could return to action for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after four months of injury-enforced absence after the Brazilian was selected in the matchday squad for the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said: "We have 'Ney' in our squad, for sure", adding "he needs to make his comeback".

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, has had to come to terms with the prospect of a third season in Ligue 1 after PSG and his former club Barcelona failed to agree terms on a move before the transfer window shut on September 2. Neymar has since been away on international duty for Brazil in two friendly matches in the United States, scoring one goal and making another in a 2-2 draw with Colombia and then coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Peru.

Those were his first appearances this season after the 27-year-old was left out of PSG's opening four league games amid the uncertainty over his future. (AFP) APA APA

