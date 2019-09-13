Haryana tops junior women's National Boxing Championships

Haryana topped the medal tally in the 3rd junior women's National Boxing Championships here on Friday with 12 medals, including 7 gold. Haryana, who also bagged 1 silver and 4 bronze, collected 63 points to top the leaderboard. Manipur finished second with 33 points while Maharashtra stood third with 31 points.

Leading the charge for Haryana was tournament favorite Tamanna who crushed her opponent Tingmila Doungel 5-0 in the 48 kg category. This is Tamanna's third gold after Black Forest Cup and Nation's Cup in Serbia. Besides Tamanna, Priti Dahiya (60kg) also dominated in her 5-0 win against Chandigarh's Diya Negi to register her gold medal hat-trick.

Kalpana (46kg), Rinku (50kg), Tannu (52kg), Neha (54kg) and Khushi (63kg) were other gold medallists for the home state. Manipur's second position was courtesy 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals. Huidrom Ambeshori Devi blanked Rajasthan's Isha Gurjar 5-0 to give Manipur its sole gold in the 57 kg category. The 3 silver for the state were earned by Oinam Pinky Chanu (46kg), Tingmila Doungel (48kg) and Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu (52kg).

Maharashtra managed to secure 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. Sharvari Kalyankar (70kg) won 3-2 in her bout against Punjab's Anjali while Alfiya Tarnnum Akram Khan (80+kg) won with an RSC in round 2. Punjab ended at the 4th position on the leaderboard with a total of 5 medals -- 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Khushi (75kg) made it look easy in her 5-0 win against Maharashtra's Sakshi Jangdale while Tanishvir Sandhu (80kg) was too strong for Maharashtra’s Tanisha Patel. She was declared winner after RSC in Round 1.

Mahi Lama (66kg) was the only saving grace for Madhya Pradesh as she won her final bout against Haryana's Lashu Yadav in a close 3-2 verdict to put her state at the 5th position.

