Angels CF Trout returns from foot injury

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is back in the lineup Friday against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays after being sidelined with a foot injury. Trout is serving as the designated hitter and batting second.

The American League MVP candidate missed the past four games and five straight starts due to the injury. On Monday, he underwent a cryoablation to treat a neuroma, and the procedure uses extreme cold to deaden tissues that are inflaming the nerve area. Trout leads the AL with 45 homers and a .645 slugging percentage. He is batting .291 with 104 RBIs in 134 games.

