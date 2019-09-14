Story hits 2 of Rockies' 4 HRs in win over Padres

Trevor Story homered twice among his three hits, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 10-8 on Friday night in Denver. Garrett Hampson also went deep and had three hits, and Nolan Arenado had a home run and a double for Colorado (63-85). Daniel Murphy, Pat Valaika and Drew Butera had two hits each to help Jeff Hoffman win for the first time since May 29.

Austin Hedges homered and Wil Myers, Josh Naylor and Luis Urias had two hits each for San Diego (68-79). Hoffman (2-6) allowed four runs on four hits and walked six in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four. Jairo Diaz pitched the ninth for his third save in the past four games and fourth of the season.

San Diego starter Joey Lucchesi (10-8) was chased after 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered eight runs on nine hits and three home runs on just 45 pitches. Lucchesi fanned two without issuing a walk. Arenado's two-run homer in the first, his 40th, gave Colorado the early lead and put him into the Rockies' history book.

He joins Vinny Castilla as the only players in franchise history to hit 40 or more home runs in three different seasons. Arenado hit a career-high 42 in 2016 and 41 the next season. Castilla reached at least 40 each year from 1996-98, including a career-best 46 in 1998. Hedges tied it in the second with a two-out homer, his 11th of the season. Valaika led off Colorado's half of the second with a triple and scored on a Yonathan Daza sacrifice fly before the Rockies opened it up in the fourth.

Valaika had an RBI double, Butera drove him in with a single, and Story and Hampson went with back to back home runs to make it 8-2. The Padres answered with five runs in the sixth inning against Hoffman and two relievers. Ty France had a two-run single, and Eric Hosmer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to get San Diego within 8-7.

Story smacked his 32nd homer with one out in the Rockies' half of the sixth to increase the lead to two runs. An unearned run moved the Padres within 9-8 in the seventh, but the Rockies got the run back on a Charlie Blackmon sacrifice fly in the eighth.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)