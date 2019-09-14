REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Baton-wielding Hong Kong police moved in to break up scuffles on Saturday between pro-China protesters and those denouncing perceived Chinese meddling at the start of rallies planned for across the city after months of often violent unrest.

TURKEY-ERDOGAN-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Turkey's Erdogan says to discuss with Trump buying U.S. Patriot missiles

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss buying U.S. Patriot missiles with President Donald Trump this month, saying his personal bond with the U.S. leader could overcome a crisis caused by Ankara buying Russian air defense systems.

THE U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE-GUNS O'Rourke's 'hell yes' vow to take away rifles worries U.S. lawmakers pushing for gun limits

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke did not hesitate during Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate when asked whether he would confiscate assault-style weapons from Americans.

FOX-SETH-RICH

Parents of murdered Democratic staffer Seth Rich can sue Fox News: U.S. court NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit against Fox News Network over its reporting on Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee whose unsolved murder sparked uncorroborated right-wing conspiracy theories.

BUSINESS APPLE-BOARD

Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday that Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger had resigned from the company's board of directors on Sept. 10 as the two companies prepare to compete head-to-head in the streaming television business.

WEWORK-IPO-CURBS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company may seek a valuation in its upcoming initial public offering of between $10 billion and $12 billion, a dramatic discount to the $47 billion valuations it achieved in January, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-EDUCATION-CHEATING Apologetic actress Felicity Huffman gets a 14-day sentence in U.S. college scandal

BOSTON (Reuters) - Actress Felicity Huffman, the first parent sentenced in a wide-ranging U.S. college admissions cheating scandal, was given a 14-day prison term on Friday and made a somber apology in federal court for paying to rig her daughter's entrance exam.

FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-SKY-IS-PINK

'The Sky is Pink' stars honor real-life family's loss at Toronto red carpet TORONTO (Reuters) - Walking the red carpet ahead of the world premiere of "The Sky is Pink" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas contrasted her life while filming with the experiences of the characters in the movie.

SPORTS USA-OLYMPICS

Olympics: U.S. groups investigated on the handling of sex-abuse claims - report (Reuters) - The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Friday it was cooperating with government inquires after it was reported U.S. agencies were conducting a widespread investigation into U.S. Olympic sports organizations.

GOLF-SOLHEIM-KORDA

Europe take one-point Solheim Cup lead into day two

(Reuters) - Team Europe took a one-point advantage over the U.S. into the second day of the Solheim Cup with a 4-1/2 to 3-1/2 lead after Friday's foursomes and fourballs at Gleneagles.

Also Read: Reuters Health News Summary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)