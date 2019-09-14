Senior Women's National Football Championship venues shifted to nearby places in Arunachal

Some of the matches of the 25th Senior Women's National Football Championship have been shifted to nearby places of Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh after the incessant rain hit the tournament venues. Due to continuous rainfall at Pasighat, the Local Organising Committee (State Association) has shifted the matches to three alternate grounds

The Championship will now be played at the Indira Gandhi Golden High School, Kiyit Secondary School and Daying Ering Football Stadium, Nari. While the Indira Gandhi Ground is at Pasighat itself, the other two are 45 minutes away from Pasighat.

In fact, the Indira Gandhi Golden High School ground has been hosting matches from Friday itself, the All India Football Federation said in a release. All the three grounds have been duly inspected by the match commissioners, referees and referee assessors, it said.

