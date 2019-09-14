Neymar in PSG team for first time in four months

Paris, Sep 14 (AFP) Neymar was named in the Paris Saint-Germain starting lineup for the first time for four months as the French champions face Strasbourg on Saturday. The world's most expensive player has had to come to terms with the prospect of a third season in Ligue 1 after PSG and his former club Barcelona failed to agree terms on a move before the transfer window shut on September 2.

The 27-year-old has since been away on international duty for Brazil in two friendly matches in the United States, scoring one goal and making another in a 2-2 draw with Colombia and then coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Peru. Those were his first appearances this season after he was left out of PSG's opening four league games amid the uncertainty over his future.

It remains to be seen what reception the Brazilian will get from the Parc des Princes crowd after fans help up a banners telling him to "get lost" at a home game last month. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday the fans' reaction was beyond his control.

"I can understand that all the supporters are not happy at the moment. But I can't influence this reaction or control the supporters," Tuchel said. "The only thing that I can control is my team." (AFP) APA

