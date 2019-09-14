International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Tottenham thrash Crystal Palace by 4-0

Tottenham registered a massive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League here on Saturday.

ANI London
Updated: 14-09-2019 22:26 IST
Tottenham thrash Crystal Palace by 4-0

Tottenham's Son Heung-min . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham registered a massive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League here on Saturday. Tottenham was too good for Crystal Palace and the first goal was scored by Son Heung-min in the 10th minute.

In the 21st minute, Patrick van Aanholt scored an own goal, handing Tottenham a two-goal lead. Heung-min netted another goal after two minutes, consolidating his club's position in the match. Tottenham then added another goal through Erik Lamela in the 42nd minute. Crystal Palace utterly failed in the match and witnessed an embarrassing 0-4 defeat.

Tottenham will now face Leicester City in Premier League on September 21. (ANI)

Also Read: Liverpool stretch Premier League lead, Chelsea, Tottenham hit form

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019