Sourabh Verma lifts Vietnam Open, defeats Fei Xiang Sun

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma defeated Chinese Fei Xiang Sun 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 to lift the Vietnam Open title here on Sunday.

ANI Ho Chi Minh City
Updated: 15-09-2019 15:48 IST
Shuttler Sourabh Verma (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 54-ranked player in the BWF rankings outclassed his opponent in the first game as he claimed the game by 21-12. In the second game, Xiang made a comeback and registered a victory by 21-17.

In the decider game, 25-year-old Verma got better of his opponent and sealed the game by 21-14 in 72 minutes-long encounter. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Vietnam
