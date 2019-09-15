International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pankaj Advani wins 22nd world billiards title

India's billiards superstar Pankaj Advani on Sunday clinched his 22nd world title for the country by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay.

ANI Mandalay
Updated: 15-09-2019 19:27 IST
Pankaj Advani wins 22nd world billiards title

Pankaj Advani bags 22nd world title. Image Credit: ANI

India's billiards superstar Pankaj Advani on Sunday clinched his 22nd world title for the country by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay. Calling his achievement "extremely special", Advani said, "It's such a touch-and-go format and so unpredictable that winning this four years on the trot and five out of the last six is extremely special."

In a one-sided clash, Advani won the match by 6-2 against the local favourite Nay Thway Oo. After losing to Advani, Oo had to settle for a silver medal for the second time in a row. Advani, speaking about his performance, said, "Every time I participate in a world championship, one thing is clear - my motivation to excel has not diminished. This win a testament to the fact that my hunger and fire are both well and truly alive." (ANI)

Also Read: Pankaj Advani all set to defend world title at Myanmar Open

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Myanmar
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019