Sports News Roundup: Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory; Mariners give Ichiro lifetime achievement award

Pettersen the hero as Europe win Solheim Cup cliffhanger

Europe's women reclaimed the Solheim Cup in the most thrilling fashion imaginable on Sunday with Norway's Suzann Pettersen sealing a 14-1/2 to 13-1/2 win over the U.S. with the final putt of the three-day battle around Gleneagles. With the final day beginning level at 8-8, Juli Inkster's American side edged their way toward the 14 points they required to keep their hands on the trophy.

Jordan selling share of Hornets, will remain majority owner

Michael Jordan is selling a percentage of ownership in the Charlotte Hornets to a pair of New York based businessmen. The deal is pending NBA approval, but that is expected to occur quickly, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory

Britain's Tyson Fury overcame an early cut over his right eye to win a majority decision against his gutsy Swedish opponent Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday. Fury was expected to cruise against his underdog challenger, but was forced to battle through the bloody cut and a relentless Wallin to maintain his unbeaten record.

Niemann makes history for Chile with Greenbrier win

Joaquin Niemann got stronger as the day went on to become the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour, claiming a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia on Sunday. Tied at the ninth hole following a bogey, the 20-year-old, who had led most of the day, dropped in six birdies on the back nine, including three consecutive to end play, as he shot a six-under 64 at White Sulphur Springs.

Kenyan Kamworor breaks half marathon world record by 17 seconds

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor broke the world half-marathon record by 17 seconds in Copenhagen on Sunday when he won the IAAF Gold Label road race with a time of 58 minutes and one second. The 26-year-old made a winning return to the Danish capital, where he won his first world half-marathon title in 2014, breaking the previous record of 58:18 set by compatriot Abraham Kiptum in Valencia last year.

McAvoy inks three-year, $14.7 million deal with Bruins

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed a three-year, $14.7 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Sunday. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent. Boston selected him in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win FIBA World Cup

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006 on Sunday, completing a stunning campaign for a squad considered by many to be among the outsiders when the 32-team tournament began. The Spaniards scored first and never relinquished the lead, relying on swarming interior defense and superior rebounding to snuff out the offensive threat of 2004 Olympic champions Argentina.

Reports: NFL to meet with Brown's accuser Monday

While Antonio Brown is expected to make his debut with the New England Patriots Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins, the NFL is preparing to meet the woman accusing him of rape and sexual assault in New York on Monday, according to multiple reports. Britney Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Mariners give Ichiro lifetime achievement award

The Seattle Mariners presented team legend Ichiro Suzuki with the first-ever Mariners Franchise Achievement Award, giving him a chance to thank the city's fans for their support. "This is a happy occasion. When I retired that night in Tokyo, I had an incomplete feeling because the great fans of Seattle could not be there," said Ichiro, who retired during the Mariners' season-opening series in Japan in March. He made his comments in English after using a translator throughout his career.

Test marathon gives Tokyo a taste of what to expect at 2020 Games

Tokyo held a marathon on Sunday as a test case for whether organizers, athletes, and spectators can cope with sweltering temperatures expected during next year's Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games. Sunday's race featured tents equipped with mist machines for spectators. Officials handed out ice cubes and ice scarves to families waiting in the sun. At some of the rest stops officials said they also planned to give out plastic hand-held fans.

