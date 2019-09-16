Sports News Summary: Surfing: Brazil fires warning shot in Olympic qualifier

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Surfing: Brazil fires warning shot in Olympic qualifier

Powerhouse Brazil showed just what a threat it will be at surfing's Olympic debut in Tokyo next year, claiming gold and bronze in the men's division and silver in the women's to win top overall team honors at a qualifying competition in Japan. Less than a year out from the Games, Italo Ferreira capped a dominant performance with a perfect 10-point ride to win the International Surfing Association's World Surfing Games in Miyazaki. Jordan selling a share of Hornets will remain, majority owner,

Michael Jordan is selling a percentage of ownership in the Charlotte Hornets to a pair of New York-based businessmen. The deal is pending NBA approval, but that is expected to occur quickly, the Charlotte Observer reported. Tennis: Federer to give Murray early workout at ATP Cup

Roger Federer is set to give Andy Murray's hip an early season workout, with Switzerland drawn to face Great Britain in the group phase of the inaugural ATP Cup. Former world number one Murray has played only a handful of singles matches since having a career-saving hip surgery earlier this year but qualified for the nation-based tournament with a protected ranking. NFL roundup: Brees injured as Rams beat Saints in NFC Championship rematch

Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Jared Goff each scored second-half touchdowns as host Los Angeles beat short-handed New Orleans in a rematch of last season's controversial NFC Championship Game. The Saints (1-1) played most of the game without quarterback Drew Brees, who injured his right thumb in the first quarter. MLB roundup: Brewers win on Braun's 9th-inning slam

Ryan Braun's ninth-inning grand slam rallied the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Braun crushed a two-out, 3-2 pitch from Cardinals reliever Junior Fernandez to erase a 4-3 deficit in dramatic fashion. Swimming: Endurance athlete completes longest ocean swim

Endurance athlete Cameron Bellamy completed the longest recorded ocean channel swim on Sunday, covering the 151.7 km (94 miles) from Barbados to St Lucia in the Caribbean in 56 hours and 36 minutes, according to the official website tracking his progress. The 37-year-old South African set out from St Peters Bay in Barbados at 8.20 on Saturday morning, swimming in flat seas with gentle swells but hot conditions, reaching St Lucia just before 5 p.m. local time on Sunday to be met by the country's prime minister Allen Chastanet. Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win FIBA World Cup

Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win the FIBA Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006 on Sunday, completing a stunning campaign for a squad considered by many to be among the outsiders when the 32-team tournament began. The Spaniards scored first and never relinquished the lead, relying on swarming interior defense and superior rebounding to snuff out the offensive threat of 2004 Olympic champions Argentina. Ibrahimovic nets three as Galaxy roll over Sporting KC

Star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored three goals and Sebastian Lletget added two, leading the LA Galaxy to a 7-2 win over visiting Sporting Kansas City Sunday night. The blowout win gave the Galaxy's playoff hopes a boost and effectively put an end to any postseason aspirations for SKC. Truex Jr. wins playoff opener at Las Vegas

Martin Truex Jr. did not arrive at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday night's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening race of the 10-event, 16-driver Playoffs on a hot streak. But Truex sure left Vegas with some heat under his hood as he passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with 20 laps to go and from there cruised to the win in the South Point 400. Tennis: Pliskova qualifies for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number two Karolina Pliskova has become the second singles player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen after top-ranked Ash Barty, the WTA Tour said on Monday. The 27-year-old Czech won the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Sunday, adding to trophies won in Brisbane, Rome, and Eastbourne, and will make her fourth appearance in the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 Finals offer $14 million in prize money.

