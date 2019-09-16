Rugby-Henshaw to stay in Ireland World Cup squad despite injury

Robbie Henshaw will remain in Ireland's Rugby World Cup squad despite a hamstring problem that is likely to rule him out of Sunday's opening match against Scotland. Leinster centre Henshaw, 26, felt some tightness in his hamstring after a training session and went for a scan on Sunday to gauge the extent of the problem.

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek said the scan results were "reasonably positive" and the team's management would assess Henshaw's recovery on a daily basis. "He's unlikely to feature in the game against Scotland, but he's remaining with the squad and will be managed and monitored by our medical team," Feek told a news conference on Monday.

"Day by day, week by week, things can improve quicker than the average human." Ireland flyhalf Joey Carbery returned to training on Monday for the first time since suffering an ankle ligament injury against Italy in Dublin last month.

"He looked pretty good," said Feek. "So we're just all really happy for him more than anything."

