International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Athletics-South African sprinter Horn handed provisional doping ban

Reuters Cape Town
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:42 IST
Athletics-South African sprinter Horn handed provisional doping ban

Image Credit: Twitter (@AthIllustrated)

South Africa's fastest female sprinter Carina Horn has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the IAAF's Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday. Horn, the first South African woman to run 100 meters in less than 11 seconds last year, tested positive for Ibutamoren and the anabolic agent LGD-4033, according to the unit.

"The AIU confirms a provisional suspension against South African sprinter Carina Horn for the presence of a prohibited substance, a violation of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules," a statement on Twitter read. National record holder Horn, 30, clocked 10.98 seconds in Doha this year and reached the 100m semi-finals at the Rio Olympics. She was expected to be part of South Africa's team at the world championships in Doha, which starts on Sept. 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : South Africa
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019